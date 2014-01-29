FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain December retail sales fall at fastest rate since August
January 29, 2014 / 8:11 AM / 4 years ago

Spain December retail sales fall at fastest rate since August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spain retail sales fell 1.0 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in December, National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on Wednesday, the fastest decline in four months and after a revised rise of 1.8 percent in November.

Retail sales had been falling every month for three years until September, when they rose due to residual effects from the impact of a rise in value-added tax (VAT) in September 2012 and tentative signs of a recovering economy. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)

