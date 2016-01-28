FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish retail sales rise less than expected in December
January 28, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

Spanish retail sales rise less than expected in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Retail sales in Spain increased by a slower-than-expected 2.2 percent in December from a year earlier, in the 17th straight month of gains as household spending helps fuel an economic turnaround.

Sales grew at their slowest pace in just over a year, and less than the 3.3 percent annual growth recorded in November in the run-up to what many shops had billed as their best Christmas season since a prolonged downturn began in 2008.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected retail sales to grow 3 percent in December.

Spain’s economy picked up steam last year after the country exited recession in mid-2013, and low energy bills coupled with weak inflation have boosted families’ spending power. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

