Spanish retail sales rise faster than expected in January
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 10, 2016 / 8:11 AM / a year ago

Spanish retail sales rise faster than expected in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 10 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose at a faster-than-expected 3.3 percent year-on-year in January, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday, in the 18th consecutive month of growth as the economy recovers from a deep crisis.

After a strong rebound in household spending when Spain exited recession in mid-2013, many economists expect the pace of growth in consumption to start easing slightly in 2016, though low inflation is still boosting family budgets.

The rise in sales in January marked a faster pace of growth than the 2.7 percent registered in December, which was revised upwards from a previous reading of 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

