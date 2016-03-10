Spanish retail sales rise faster than expected in January

MADRID, March 10 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose at a faster-than-expected 3.3 percent year-on-year in January, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday, in the 18th consecutive month of growth as the economy recovers from a deep crisis.

After a strong rebound in household spending when Spain exited recession in mid-2013, many economists expect the pace of growth in consumption to start easing slightly in 2016, though low inflation is still boosting family budgets.

The rise in sales in January marked a faster pace of growth than the 2.7 percent registered in December, which was revised upwards from a previous reading of 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)