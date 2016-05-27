Spanish retail sales rise 4.1 pct y/y in April

MADRID, May 27 (Reuters) - Spanish retail prices rose 4.1 percent in April from a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday, suggesting consumer spending maintained a strong pace of growth at least at the start of the second quarter.

Spaniards are bracing for the second election in six months on June 26 after an inconclusive ballot in December, though uncertainty over who will govern next has yet to derail an economic recovery.

Buoyant household spending, fuelled by a turnaround in the job market, kept growth motoring ahead at one of the fastest paces in the euro zone in the first three months of the year.

The Bank of Spain has said activity may slow slightly in the second quarter though the acting centre-right government insisted on Thursday there was no sign of a slowdown.

The 4.1 percent increase in seasonally-adjusted sales in April compared to a 4.4 percent jump in March and marked the 21st month of consecutive rises after Spain exited a double-dip recession. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Jose Elias Rodriguez)