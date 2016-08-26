FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish retail sales rise 4.9 percent on year in July
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 26, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Spanish retail sales rise 4.9 percent on year in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose 4.9 percent in July in seasonally adjusted terms from a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute said on Friday, down from a revised 5.7 percent a month earlier.

The Spanish economy has been largely unaffected by political uncertainty despite eight months without a functioning government after two inconclusive elections.

The economy grew strongly in the second quarter, official data showed on Thursday, as consumer spending stayed robust and demand for exports rose. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Rodrigo de Miguel)

