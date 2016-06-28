FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain retail sales rise 2.3 pct y/y in May
June 28, 2016

Spain retail sales rise 2.3 pct y/y in May

MADRID, June 28 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose 2.3 percent in May in seasonally adjusted terms from a year earlier, the National Statistics Institute said on Tuesday, down from a revised 4.0 percent a month earlier and the lowest increase since December.

The increase also missed a Reuters forecast for a 3.6 percent rise.

The Spanish economy has been largely unaffected by political uncertainty after an inconclusive election in December. A return to the polls on Sunday produced a slightly stronger showing for the acting conservative government though still failed to hand a ruling majority to any single party.

Buoyant household spending, fuelled by a turnaround in the job market, kept growth motoring ahead at one of the fastest paces in the euro zone in the first three months of the year. (Reporting by Paul Day, editing by Dave Graham)

