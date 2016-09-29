FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Growth in Spanish retail sales slows in August
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 29, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Growth in Spanish retail sales slows in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Spanish retail prices rose 3.4 percent in August on a seasonally-adjusted basis from a year earlier, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Thursday, with growth slowing from a revised 5.1 percent a month earlier.

A consumer spending rebound, buoyed by weak inflation and a jobs turnaround, has so far extended Spain's three-year recovery from a deep recession even amid a political deadlock that has left the country without a new government for nine months.

Economic growth is expected to move into a lower gear as of 2017, while the acting Economy Minister Luis de Guindos has warned there are already signs of a slowdown as the political bickering and uncertainty drags on.

Spanish national consumer prices rose for the first time in just over a year in September, separate data from INE showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Paul Day, Writing by Sarah White)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.