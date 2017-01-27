FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Spanish retail sales rise 2.9 pct in December
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 27, 2017 / 8:20 AM / 7 months ago

Spanish retail sales rise 2.9 pct in December

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose 2.9 percent in December on a seasonally-adjusted annual basis, capping a strong year for consumer spending in spite of a period of political uncertainty, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday.

December's reading showed a slight slowdown in the pace of growth from November, when retail sales increased by 3.2 percent, revised down from the 3.3 percent previously reported.

Spanish political parties struggled to form a government for 10 months after two inconclusive elections, but households largely shrugged off the instability and consumer spending stayed strong, helped by a continued recovery in the job market.

For 2016 as a whole retail sales were up by 3.6 percent on a seasonally-adjusted basis, INE said. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.