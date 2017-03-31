FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Spanish retail sales flat in February
March 31, 2017 / 7:20 AM / 5 months ago

CORRECTED-Spanish retail sales flat in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to say first fall in 29, not 30, months in second graph)

MADRID, March 31 (Reuters) - Spanish seasonally-adjusted retail sales remained unchanged from a year earlier in February after a revised 0.1 percent drop in sales a month earlier, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Friday.

The January figure was revised from a previous reported growth of 0.1 percent and marked the first time retail sales shrank after 29 straight months of expansion. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

