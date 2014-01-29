UPDATE 1-Spain's December retail sales fall, biggest drop since August

(Adds details, recasts)

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales fell at their fastest rate in four months in December, providing clear evidence that a tentative economic recovery has yet to be supported by a revival in long depressed consumer demand.

Sales dropped 1.0 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis, the National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on Wednesday, after a revised rise of 1.8 percent in November.

Retail sales expanded in September for the first time since June 2010, helped by residual effects from the impact of a value-added tax (VAT) hike in September 2012 as the country clawed its way out of recession.

In 2013 as a whole, retail sales contracted 3.9 percent, the data showed.

“This is consistent with our belief that private consumption will be the weakest link in the recovery, which we see coming from other parts of the economy such as investment and exports,” said Giada Giani, economist at Citi in London.

The economy emerged from nine straight quarters of contraction in the second half of 2013, mostly due to strong exports, prompting many observers to raise growth forecasts and helping drive investment in the country’s debt and stock market.

But the residual effects of a property bubble that burst in 2008, leaving millions out of work, continue to weigh on domestic demand, which accounts for around two thirds of total output. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer, John Stonestreet)