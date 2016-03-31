FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spanish retail sales pick up pace in February
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 31, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Spanish retail sales pick up pace in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 31 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose 3.9 percent year-on-year in February, faster than the annual rate recorded a month earlier, the National Statistics Institute (INE) said on Thursday, as consumers appeared to shrug off a political deadlock.

Spain has now notched up 19 straight months of growth in retail sales as the economy rebounded from recession and a jobs recovery started to take hold. Retail sales rose 3.3 percent in January on a seasonally-adjusted basis.

Political parties have struggled to form a new government since an inconclusive election on Dec. 20. The stalemate has yet to derail the economic turnaround, though businesses and analysts warn it could begin to drag on output more markedly if it continues.

Retail sales were up 7.4 percent year-on-year in February on a non-adjusted basis, up from 1.9 percent a month earlier, and the highest ever recorded since the series began in 2000. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Paul Day)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.