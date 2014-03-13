FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain January retail sales rise for the first time since November
March 13, 2014

Spain January retail sales rise for the first time since November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 13 (Reuters) - Spain retail sales inched up 0.5 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in January, National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on Thursday, the first rise in two months.

Retail sales shrunk 1 percent in December and were expected to fall 0.8 percent in January, according to a poll of analysts by Reuters.

Retail sales had been falling every month for three years until September, when they rose due to residual effects from the impact of a rise in value-added tax (VAT) in September 2012 and tentative signs of a recovering economy. (Reporting by Paul Day)

