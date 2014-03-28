Spain February retail sales fall at fastest pace since December

MADRID, March 28 (Reuters) - Spain retail sales dropped 0.5 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in February, National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on Friday, the sharpest drop since December.

Retail sales rose 0.5 percent in January and by 1 percent a month earlier.

Retail sales had been falling every month for three years until September, when they rose due to residual effects from the impact of a rise in value-added tax (VAT) in September 2012 and tentative signs of a recovering economy. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)