Spain retail sales fall in March
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 30, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Spain retail sales fall in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, April 30 (Reuters) - Spain retail sales dropped 0.5 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in March, National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on Wednesday, the sharpest drop since December.

Retail sales fell a revised 0.4 percent in February, as consumer spending has remained weak despite an economic recovery largely driven by exports.

Sales have mostly fallen for more than three years, although they turned positive in September and November last year, and in January this year. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Fiona Ortiz)

