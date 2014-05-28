FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish retail sales jump 0.7 pct y/y in April
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 28, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Spanish retail sales jump 0.7 pct y/y in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 28 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose 0.7 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in April, National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on Wednesday, a bigger rise than forecast and the first increase in three months.

Retail sales fell 0.5 percent in March. They had been forecast to fall 0.3 percent in April, according to a Reuters poll.

Sales have mostly fallen for more than three years as consumer spending weakened in a recession, although they turned positive in September and November last year and in January this year.

Spain’s economy has returned to growth and a late Easter, which fell in April this year as opposed to March in 2013, also affected figures. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

