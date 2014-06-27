FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain May retail sales rise 0.5 pct from year earlier-INE
June 27, 2014

Spain May retail sales rise 0.5 pct from year earlier-INE

MADRID, June 27 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose 0.5 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in May, National Statistics Institute (INE) reported on Friday, down from a 0.7 percent increase a month earlier.

Sales have mostly fallen for more than three years on weak consumer spending weakened in the midst of a prolonged recession, although they turned positive in September and November last year and have been in positive territory in three months so far this year. (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Julien Toyer)

