Spain July retail sales fall 0.5 pct y/y -INE
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 29, 2014 / 7:15 AM / 3 years ago

Spain July retail sales fall 0.5 pct y/y -INE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales fell 0.5 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in July, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Friday, after a 0.2 percent increase in June.

The fall broke three consecutive months of growth, following a three-year period when retail sales mostly fell as unemployment rocketed.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.1 percent year-on-year in July, according to a Reuters poll.

Reporting by Sarah White, editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
