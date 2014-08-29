Spain July retail sales fall 0.5 pct y/y -INE

MADRID, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales fell 0.5 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in July, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Friday, after a 0.2 percent increase in June.

The fall broke three consecutive months of growth, following a three-year period when retail sales mostly fell as unemployment rocketed.

Retail sales had been expected to rise 0.1 percent year-on-year in July, according to a Reuters poll.