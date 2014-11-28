FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain retail sales post biggest rise in a year in Oct
November 28, 2014 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Spain retail sales post biggest rise in a year in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Spanish retail sales rose 1.0 percent year-on-year on a calendar-adjusted basis in October, the biggest increase in 12 months after September’s figure was revised downwards, according to data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) on Friday.

That follows a revised 0.8 percent increase in retail sales in September versus a rise of 1.1 percent. Retail sales have grown six out of the past seven months after a three-year period when they mostly fell during a long-running economic downturn. (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Elisabeth O‘Leary)

