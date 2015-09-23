FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Spain warns of increased downside risks to Spanish economy
September 23, 2015 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Spain warns of increased downside risks to Spanish economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 23 (Reuters) - The Bank of Spain said on Wednesday global downside risks had increased, which made it even more important to stick to policies that have enabled the Spanish economy to rebound and create employment.

Recent data gathered during the third quarter indicated that the economy would continue to expand in the second half of the year, Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said at a Madrid event, in line with central bank forecasts made before the summer for growth slightly above 3 percent this year. (Reporting By Blanca Rodriguez, Writing by Sonya Dowsett, Editing by Sarah White)

