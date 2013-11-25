Spain should avoid complacency over economy - Bank of Spain

MADRID, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Spain should avoid complacency over the state of its economy as risks remain and the recovery is still weak, Bank of Spain Governor Luis Maria Linde said on Monday.

“It would be wise to avoid any complacency because the risks have not disappeared and the drivers of a sustainable recovery are still very weak,” Linde said in a speech before a senate committee debating the 2014 budget.

Linde added that Spain was on track to meet its year-end deficit target of 6.5 percent of gross domestic product, though there was still a risk the goal could be overshot.