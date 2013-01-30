FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain to unveil stimulus measures shortly -PM
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2013 / 8:36 AM / in 5 years

Spain to unveil stimulus measures shortly -PM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday that he would shortly be presenting a package of stimulus measures aimed at helping kickstart the country’s economy.

Rajoy told Spain’s parliament that the measures would include help to entrepreneurs. Tax breaks for young entrepreneurs are among a series of measures Spain’s government could announce in February, Reuters reported earlier this week.

Rajoy’s government has vowed, however, to stick to plans for budget cuts as it tries to slash a gaping deficit. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.