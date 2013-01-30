Spain to unveil stimulus measures shortly -PM

MADRID, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Wednesday that he would shortly be presenting a package of stimulus measures aimed at helping kickstart the country’s economy.

Rajoy told Spain’s parliament that the measures would include help to entrepreneurs. Tax breaks for young entrepreneurs are among a series of measures Spain’s government could announce in February, Reuters reported earlier this week.

Rajoy’s government has vowed, however, to stick to plans for budget cuts as it tries to slash a gaping deficit. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)