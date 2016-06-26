Spain's Ciudadanos says ready to talk to People's Party over govt

MADRID, June 26 (Reuters) - Spain's newcomer liberal party, Ciudadanos, is ready to immediately open talks with the People's Party (PP) of caretaker Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy to form a government after Sunday's general election, Ciudadanos leader Albert Rivera said.

The PP won the election with 137 seats while Ciudadanos obtained 32 seats. A tie-up of the two would still be seven seats short of a majority, although they could potentially attract a further six seats from regional parties from the Basque Country and the Canary Islands. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Mark Bendeich)