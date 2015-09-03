Spain's Rajoy says general election will be in December

MADRID, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Spain’s general election will be held in December, Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Thursday, but he did not give an exact date.

“Once the budget is approved ... I will call elections. I can’t tell you the exact date, but they will be in December,” Rajoy said in a radio interview. Elections are due by year-end.

Rajoy also ruled out Catalan independence, saying: “Catalan independence will never happen. It’s nonsense.” (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett and Inmaculada Sanz; editing by Adrian Croft)