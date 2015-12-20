FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Podemos' Iglesias says new political era starts in Spain
December 20, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 2 years ago

Podemos' Iglesias says new political era starts in Spain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Spain has entered into a new political era after a general election on Sunday signalled the end of the country’s 40-year-old two-party system, the leader of newcomer anti-austerity party Pablo Iglesias said.

“Today is an historic day for Spain... We are starting a new political era in our country,” said Iglesias, whose party was seen winning 69 seats in Spain’s 350-strong parliament according to preliminary results.

“Spain is not going to be the same anymore,” he also said. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)

