Leader of Spain's Podemos says will not allow PP to form government
December 21, 2015 / 3:23 PM / 2 years ago

Leader of Spain's Podemos says will not allow PP to form government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The leader of Spain’s Podemos party, which came third in Sunday’s general election, said on Monday he would not allow the ruling People’s Party (PP) to form a new government.

“So that no doubt remains... Podemos would not either actively or passively permit a PP government,” Pablo Iglesias told a news conference.

The PP won the most seats - 123 - at Sunday’s general election but fell far short of a majority. Podemos won 69 seats, and the Socialist Party (PSOE) won 90 seats.

Iglesias also said he would soon begin a round of talks with all other political parties to discuss possible agreements. (Reporting by Paul Day, Writing by Angus Berwick, Editing by Julien Toyer)

