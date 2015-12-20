FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's acting PM Rajoy says will try to form government
December 20, 2015 / 11:26 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's acting PM Rajoy says will try to form government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s acting prime minister, Mariano Rajoy, said he would try to form an administration, adding the country needed a stable government that would build on work carried out over the past four years by his centre-right People’s Party (PP).

Rajoy, speaking from a balcony of party headquarters in central Madrid to cheering supporters, said the days following elections in which no party got an absolute majority would not be easy and pacts would need to be made. (Reporting By Julien Toyer; Editing by Sonya Dowsett)

