Spain's PM Rajoy says has mandate to form government
December 21, 2015 / 7:10 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's PM Rajoy says has mandate to form government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy on Monday said he had received a democratic mandate after Sunday’s general election to try and form a government that gives political stability to Spain over the next four-year term.

“The People’s Party believes it has a responsibility and a mandate to start a dialogue and explore the viability of a stable government that can offer the necessary certainty inside and outside Spain,” Rajoy told a news conference after meeting with senior leaders of his PP.

Rajoy also said he would be open minded during those talks.

Spain’s two biggest left-wing parties had earlier ruled out supporting a government led by the PP, complicating Rajoy’s efforts to build a coalition to stay in power after his party won the election but fell short of a majority. (Reporting by Julien Toyer, Editing by Sarah White)

