Spain's conservatives win general election, vote rises from December - official data

MADRID, June 26 (Reuters) - The People's Party of caretaker Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy won Spain's general election on Sunday as it rose to 136 seats from 123 in December while all other parties fell or were stable, preliminary data with 90 percent of the vote counted showed.

The Socialist party would obtain 86 seats, down from 90 in the inconclusive election that took place on Dec 20, while a Podemos-led anti-austerity alliance would remain stable at 71 and newcomer liberal party Ciudadanos would fall to 32 seats from 40 previously. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Angus Berwick)