FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Spain's conservatives win most seats in election, far left rises
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Future of Money
Six big banks join blockchain digital cash settlement project
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Cyber Risk
Chinese cyber spies broaden attacks in Vietnam
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
Business
Spat casts shadow over Hyundai factory town in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2016 / 6:15 PM / a year ago

Spain's conservatives win most seats in election, far left rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, June 26 (Reuters) - The conservative People's Party (PP) of acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy won most seats in Spain's parliamentary election on Sunday, an exit poll showed, although the result was largely overshadowed by the surge of the far left.

The poll by state broadcaster TVE showed the PP winning between 117 and 121 seats in the 350-strong parliament, compared to 123 seats in December and way short of the 176 seats needed for an absolute majority.

Unidos Podemos ("Together We Can"), a coalition led by anti-austerity party Podemos, was seen coming second with 91 to 95 seats, overtaking the 137-year-old Socialist party as the main force on the left. The Socialists were seen obtaining 81 to 85 seats. The two parties together could obtain an absolute majority.

Liberal Ciudadanos, meanwhile, would repeat its fourth-place showing in December with 26 to 30 seats, the exit poll showed. (Reporting by Julien Toyer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.