FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Spain's socialists say they would vote "no" to another PP government
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 21, 2015 / 3:13 PM / 2 years ago

Spain's socialists say they would vote "no" to another PP government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialist Party said on Monday they would vote against a new government of the ruling People’s Party (PP), which won Sunday’s general election but fell far off a majority of seats.

Cesar Luena, one of most senior officials in the party, told a news conference: “Spain has voted for change. Now it’s up to the PP to try and form a government... but the Socialists will vote ‘no’ to Rajoy and the PP.”

The Socialists won 90 seats, their worst result ever, behind the PP with 123 seats. Upstart parties Podemos and Ciudadanos won 69 seats and 40 seats respectively. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Angus Berwick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.