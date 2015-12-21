Spain's socialists say they would vote "no" to another PP government

MADRID, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s Socialist Party said on Monday they would vote against a new government of the ruling People’s Party (PP), which won Sunday’s general election but fell far off a majority of seats.

Cesar Luena, one of most senior officials in the party, told a news conference: “Spain has voted for change. Now it’s up to the PP to try and form a government... but the Socialists will vote ‘no’ to Rajoy and the PP.”

The Socialists won 90 seats, their worst result ever, behind the PP with 123 seats. Upstart parties Podemos and Ciudadanos won 69 seats and 40 seats respectively. (Reporting by Julien Toyer; Editing by Angus Berwick)