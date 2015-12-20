FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Early turnout in Spanish election drops from 2011 levels
December 20, 2015 / 1:47 PM / 2 years ago

Early turnout in Spanish election drops from 2011 levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Turnout in Spain’s general election reached 36.9 percent at 1300GMT on Sunday, according to the first reading announced by the government, compared to 37.9 percent at the same time during the last ballot in November 2011.

Participation had been expected to exceed that of the last election as four parties vie for power, with newcomer forces likely to make gains and shake up a two-party system traditionally dominated by the mainstream conservatives and Socialists.

A further turnout reading is due around 1730GMT, before voting close at 1900GMT, when the first exit polls will appear. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)

