Spain electricity consumption falls again in Sept.
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 28, 2012 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

Spain electricity consumption falls again in Sept.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Spain's electricity demand fell
again in September, data from the national grid operator REE
 showed on Friday, the thirteenth straight month of
falling consumption as the country's economic output shrinks.
    Demand fell by 1.9 percent from the same month a year ago to
19,892 gigawatt hours. That was down from 21,536 gigawatt hours
in August.
    Over the first nine months of the year demand has fallen by
1.5 percent to 191,031 gigawatt hours.
    Wind energy accounted for 18 percent of all production in
September, while the total produced from renewable sources was
30 percent, up from 22.3 percent in the same month a year ago.
     Following is a percentage breakdown of Spain's generation
mix in July as provided by REE.
 SOURCE             PCT
 WIND               18
 NUCLEAR            24.8
 CO-GENERATION      13
 COAL               18.4
 GAS                13.8
 HYDRO              4.8
 SOLAR PV           3.8
 THERMAL RENEWABLE  1.7
 SOLAR THERMAL      1.7
 * Co-generation plants differ from conventional plants because
they recover and make use of waste heat. They are usually
gas-fired, but can be adapted from any type of thermal plant.

 (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Editing by Alison Birrane)

