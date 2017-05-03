MADRID May 3 Spain will not reopen the Castor
underwater gas storage facility which was shut in 2014 following
minor earthquakes in the area, after a study showed tremors
could return if it resumed operations, the government said on
Wednesday.
Meant to store almost a third of Spain's daily gas
consumption, Castor stopped gas injections after more than 200
minor earthquakes were detected in 2013.
A study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
and Harvard University commissioned in October 2015 aimed to
detect the origin of the quakes and their connection with the
facility.
"The localisation of the tremors coincide with the Amposta
fault line and the studies conclude that these faults were put
under stress as a result of the gas injections," the energy
ministry said in a statement.
Castor was designed to store 1.3 billion cubic metres of gas
and pump it in to the national grid when needed.
The consortium which built the plant, including Spanish
builder ACS and Canada's Dundee Energy, was paid 1.35
billion euros ($1.47 billion) in 2014 in compensation for not
being able to operate the site.
