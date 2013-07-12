FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Firms, consumers to shoulder Spain energy reform costs-draft laws
July 12, 2013 / 11:16 AM / in 4 years

Firms, consumers to shoulder Spain energy reform costs-draft laws

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 12 (Reuters) - Spanish utilities and consumers will plug most of a growing gap created by years of mismatched regulated energy prices and costs while the state’s contribution will be reduced, two draft laws obtained by Reuters show.

The two laws are due to be adopted and presented to the public later on Friday.

Subsidies for wind and solar electricity generation will be replaced by a new regime of “reasonable profitability”, fees charged by companies distributing and transporting electricity will be revised down and access to subsidised energy fees will be restricted to only “vulnerable people”, the documents show.

The state will see its contribution to the energy tariff deficit fall as it will cover no more than 50 percent of the cost of providing electricity to remote islands versus 100 percent in the existing law.

