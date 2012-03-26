FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain says new law would eliminate energy debt
March 26, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 6 years

Spain says new law would eliminate energy debt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, March 26 (Reuters) - Spain is drawing up a new energy law that will eliminate the government-backed debt to the country’s electricity companies by January 1, 2013, Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said on Monday.

Utilities are owed some 24 billion euros ($31.8 billion), a backlog known as the “tariff deficit” that was run up after more than a decade of being forced to sell power at regulated rates which are below nominal costs.

$1 = 0.7540 euros Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; Editing by Tracy Rucinski

