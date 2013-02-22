FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spanish govt plans measures to boost petrol market competition
#Market News
February 22, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 5 years ago

Spanish govt plans measures to boost petrol market competition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Spain’s government is planning measures to boost competition in the petrol market - currently dominated by Spain’s Repsol, British BP and privately held Cepsa - according a draft plan given to journalists on Friday.

Spain will make it easier to obtain licenses to open new gas stations in shopping malls and other areas. Also, industrial parks will be able to include gas stations and the process to grant permits for new gas stations will be standardised in every region in Spain.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
