CORRECTED-Spain budgets 1.2 bln euros more to finance tariff deficit in 2014
September 30, 2013 / 10:29 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Spain budgets 1.2 bln euros more to finance tariff deficit in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to remove erroneous 2.2 bln-euro comparison)

MADRID, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Spain’s government said it would spend 1.2 billion euros ($1.62 billion) more in 2014 from this year to finance the country’s energy tariff deficit, the difference between the cost of generating power and the price paid by consumers.

The 2014 budget proposal, passed to Parliament for approval on Monday, said the government would spend a total of 4.2 billion euros to finance the cost of the power sector in Spain.

$1 = 0.7385 euros Reporting By Andres Gonzalez; writing by Sarah Morris; Editing by Paul Day

