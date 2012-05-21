UPDATE 1-Spain pledges energy overhaul in June

* Government to unveil energy reforms in second half of June * Reform to include fiscal changes - minister * Reform aimed to address 24 billion euro tariff deficit (Adds details, background) MADRID, May 21 (Reuters) - Spain will introduce energy reforms in the second half of June to address a 24 billion euro ($31 billion) shortfall of tariffs against costs in the electricity sector and regain investor confidence, the industry minister said on Monday. Resolving the so-called "tariff deficit" - created after years of selling power below the cost of generation - is one more hurdle for Spain to convince markets it is serious about reform. Electricity, gas, oil and renewable companies have all lobbied for measures in their favour. "(The reform) will include taxes ... I can't say on what type of energy but it will be homogenous and non-discriminatory," Juan Manuel Soria said at a conference. Tackling the tariff deficit has posed a dilemma for successive governments between either angering crisis-hit voters with hefty tariff rises, or upsetting utilities by cutting into their profitability. In any case, the government is ultimately liable for the deficit. Spain already announced a 7 percent increase in power prices and 1.7 billion euros in cost cuts for utilities like Iberdrola , Endesa and Gas Natural Fenosa to help contain the deficit. The costs include distribution, transport, paying gas plants to be on stand-by, and financing the power exchange and the regulator. But more must be done to eliminate the shortfall completely. The Supreme Court has ruled that the tariff deficit had to be eliminated in 2013. If measures are not taken the deficit will continue to grow by between 5 billion and 5.5 billion euros a year, Soria said. ($1 = 0.7860 euros) (Reporting By Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Paul Day and Anthony Barker)