MADRID, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Spain announced on Friday urgent measures to keep down power rates for companies and consumers.

Industry Minister Jose Manuel Soria said at a news conference that adjustments to prices charged by power transmitting and distributing companies would be indexed to core inflation rather than the consumer price index from now on.

He also announced a 2.2 billion euros emergency loan for the industry ministry to help cover any shortfall in the power market this year.