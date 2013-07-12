FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Energy reform will have no 'significant' effect on consumer prices -official
July 12, 2013

Energy reform will have no 'significant' effect on consumer prices -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 12 (Reuters) - An overhaul of Spain’s energy market, set to be passed later on Friday, will not have a significant effect on consumer prices, Economy Secretary Fernando Jimenez Latorre said.

Asked whether the reform will lead to an increase in consumers’ power bills, Latorre said at news conference: “I don’t forecast that it will have a significant impact on the (consumer price index).”

Five sources told Reuters earlier on Friday that the cost of the reform, which will aim to close a multi-billion-euro gap created by years of mismatched regulated prices and costs, is expected to be taken on by Spain’s main utilities and consumers.

