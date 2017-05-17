FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Spain awards 3 GW at clean power auction - sources
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
May 17, 2017 / 2:31 PM / 3 months ago

Spain awards 3 GW at clean power auction - sources

1 Min Read

MADRID, May 17 (Reuters) - Spain's government has picked suppliers for 3 gigawatts (GW) of renewable power in an auction on Wednesday, sources familiar with the process said.

The successful bidders will obtain regulated revenues in exchange for producing clean energy.

Spanish wind energy producer Forestalia has obtained 1.2 GW, while Gas Natural has won 600 megawatts (MW), Endesa's Enel Green Power 500 MW and Gamesa around 300 MW, the sources said.

Spanish solar power lobby UNEF said on Wednesday it would ask European antitrust authorities to cancel the sale, saying its design benefited wind energy suppliers and so was discriminatory.

Official results of the auction are due to be released by the energy ministry on Thursday. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Julien Toyer and Mark Potter)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.