FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU's Barroso expects Spain's 2012 budget to respect EU rules
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 29, 2012 / 12:05 PM / in 6 years

EU's Barroso expects Spain's 2012 budget to respect EU rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Spain’s 2012 budget, which the government will present in March, has to fully respect European Union rules, the head of the EU’s executive arm Jose Manuel Barroso said on Wednesday.

“I expect the budget will be fully in line with the Stability and Growth Pact rules,” Barroso, who heads the European Commission, told a news conference.

Under the rules of the Stability and Growth Pact, which was toughened last year to include more and swifter financial sanctions for excessive budget deficits, Spain has until the end of next year to bring its budget gap below 3 percent of GDP.

Spain said earlier this week its 2011 budget gap was 8.5 percent, rather than the 6 percent of GDP it had aimed for.

“We do not have yet a full picture of Spain’s fiscal slippage last year and the reason for that slippage,” Barroso said, adding he expected more information on that in March.

“Only then can we take a position on the issue,” he said, when asked if Spain’s budget deficit targets under the EU’s disciplinary budget steps should be relaxed. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.