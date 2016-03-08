Spain sets guidance on 30-year benchmark syndicated euro bond

LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has set guidance on a 30-year euro benchmark bond at 187bp area over mid-swaps, according to a lead.
Indications of interest are now in excess of 11bn, including 1.85bn of joint lead manager interest, the lead said.
Earlier, the sovereign started marketing the deal with initial pricing thoughts of 190bp area over mid-swaps.
The deal is expected to be today’s business via Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Santander and Societe Generale.
Spain is rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+/AL. The bond will mature on October 31, 2046. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)