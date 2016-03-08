FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain launches 5bn 30-year benchmark syndicated euro bond
March 8, 2016 / 2:28 PM / a year ago

Spain launches 5bn 30-year benchmark syndicated euro bond

Abhinav Ramnarayan

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has launched a 5bn 30-year benchmark syndicated bond at 185bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead banker.

The final order book is over 14bn, including 2.15bn of joint lead manager interest.

The sovereign started marketing the deal at initial price thoughts of 190bp area over mid-swaps, before setting guidance of 187bp area over mid-swaps.

The transaction will be priced later today via Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Santander and Societe Generale.

Spain is rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+/AL. The bond will mature on October 31, 2046. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)

