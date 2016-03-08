Spain launches 5bn 30-year benchmark syndicated euro bond

LONDON, March 8 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has launched a 5bn 30-year benchmark syndicated bond at 185bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead banker.
The final order book is over 14bn, including 2.15bn of joint lead manager interest.
The sovereign started marketing the deal at initial price thoughts of 190bp area over mid-swaps, before setting guidance of 187bp area over mid-swaps.
The transaction will be priced later today via Barclays, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Santander and Societe Generale.
Spain is rated Baa2/BBB+/BBB+/AL. The bond will mature on October 31, 2046. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan, Editing by Helene Durand)