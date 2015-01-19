Spain could announce 10-year bond today, bankers say

LONDON, Jan 19 (IFR) - Market participants are expecting the Kingdom of Spain to announce a new syndicated 10-year euro benchmark as early as this afternoon, following the success of other peripheral sovereign borrowers last week.

Spain, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, could follow in the footsteps of Italy and Portugal, which last week issued 12bn of bonds between them via syndication.

“This is a great time for peripheral borrowers just ahead of the ECB meeting, with so much potential upside. You saw that with the sort of demand there was for Italy and Portugal last week,” said one SSA syndicate official.

“We know that Spain loves the 10-year space, and they like to do that tenor via syndication. I would not at all be surprised to see an announcement later today,” he added.

The ECB is expected to announce a sovereign quantitative easing package at a monetary policy committee meeting this Thursday.

Expectations are for the central bank to buy European sovereign bonds with tenors of up to 10 years. Barclays analysts suggested this morning that the ECB will indicate an implied size of 500bn-750bn through the existing balance sheet commitment.

Peripheral sovereign paper has rallied ahead of the meeting. The yield on Spain’s October 2024 bond, for example, has fallen 12.5bp this year, according to Tradeweb prices.

This makes it attractive for the issuer to come to market around that maturity point, a second banker said, while potential QE makes it a good purchase for investors as well.

“Spanish 10-years have tightened quite a bit but the spread to Bunds is still over 100bp,” he said.

Germany’s August 2024 Bund was bid at 0.38% at midday on Monday with Spain October 2024s quoted at 1.49%, a margin between the two of 111bp.

“Given the US holiday today and the ECB on Thursday, there’s a relatively short window for issuance this week. It would make sense for Spain to make an announcement today for Tuesday execution, if they want to get the deal done this week,” said a third banker.

Last week, Portugal priced a dual-tranche bond comprising a 3.5bn 10-year note and a 2bn 30-year bond, drawing orders of 14bn.

Italy received orders of over 13bn for a 6.5bn 2046 deal. (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Anil Mayre, Julian Baker)