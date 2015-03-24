UPDATE 1-Spain brings longest linker yet as peripheral rally loses steam

(Adds quotes, background)

By Abhinav Ramnarayan

LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain struggled to drum up interest for its new 15-year linker on Tuesday, as the peripheral rally driven by the ECB’s asset-buying scheme appeared be losing some momentum.

The bond’s maturity is November 2030 making it the longest inflation-linked bond since Spain started to issue in the format in May last year.

At the last update, investor demand was over 6bn, including 1.85bn of joint-lead managers interest. This is in sharp contrast with the 20bn plus of orders for a conventional 15-year in early March that only had 1.5bn of lead interest.

Spain’s previous two linkers also attracted blow out demand but its latest new issue is struggling despite a healthy concession at the initial stages of marketing.

Leads started marketing the bond - rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+ - on Tuesday morning at high 130 basis points under the 1.95% July 2030 Spanish government bond. But price revisions were marginal with guidance set at less 138bp area, with the final spread set at less 138bp.

“The linker market is a very complex one to discuss fair value, but we see it at around the mid-140s below Bonos,” said the lead banker, adding that the initial level had been set to build momentum.

The transaction comes as the ECB’s 60bn-a-month quantitative easing programme has pushed European sovereign bond yields to record lows.

This has forced investors to move further down the ratings spectrum, and along the duration curve although the peripheral sovereign market sold off last week and continues to underperform this week.

Spain wanted to issue before the end of the month in order for the bond to be index eligible, according to a lead banker.

The sovereign’s 1.95% July 2030, which is the main comparable for this trade, was bid at a yield of 1.72% on Tuesday, 18bp higher than the low it hit in the middle of March according to Tradeweb.

The new bond, due November 2030, is to be linked to Europe’s Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (ex tobacco), also the ECB’s reference index for European inflation.

“Over the coming months there certainly will be value in inflation-linked bonds,” said Societe Generale strategist Ciaran O‘Hagan.

“There should be some breakeven widening over the coming months, and I don’t think that is something that is still priced in very well.”

The deal is expected to price on Tuesday via lead managers Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, CaixaBank, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. (Reporting by Abhinav Ramnarayan. Additional reporting by John Geddie, editing by Helene Durand)