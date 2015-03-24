Spain sets size of 3.5bn on new November 2030 index-linked bond

LONDON, March 24 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has set a final size of 3.5bn on its November 2030 index-linked bond, according to a lead.

The sovereign, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+/AL, recorded a final book of 6.7bn, including 1.85bn of joint lead manager interest, the lead said.

Earlier, the sovereign set the spread at 138bp under the Spanish 1.95% July 2030 government bond, in line with guidance of less 138bp area and IPTs of less high 130s.

The deal is Tuesday’s business via Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, CaixaBank, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs.

The bond will be linked to the European Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices (ex-tobacco). (Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan, editing by Julian Baker)