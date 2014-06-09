FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurofighter jet crashes at Spanish air base
June 9, 2014 / 2:15 PM / 3 years ago

Eurofighter jet crashes at Spanish air base

MADRID, June 9 (Reuters) - A Spanish Eurofighter jet crashed on Monday afternoon shortly after taking off from Moron de la Frontera air base near the southern city of Seville, a spokesman for the Spanish defence ministry said.

The accident happened at the start of the runway, said the spokesman, who could not confirm if there were any victims.

The Eurofighter jets are built by British defence company BAE Systems, European aerospace group Airbus and Italy’s Finmeccanica.

Spain agreed to acquire 87 of the combat jets just over a decade ago, and has an option to buy 16 more between 2003 and 2018, according to the defence ministry. (Reporting by Raquel Castillo, Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

