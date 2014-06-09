FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Eurofighter jet crashes at Spanish base, killing pilot
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
June 9, 2014 / 2:31 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Eurofighter jet crashes at Spanish base, killing pilot

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details on crash, pilot, background on Eurofighter)

MADRID, June 9 (Reuters) - A Spanish Eurofighter jet crashed on Monday just before landing at an air base near Seville shared with the United States, killing the pilot, the Defence Ministry said.

The accident happened adjacent to the runway of the Moron de la Frontera air base at around 2 p.m. (1200 GMT), a ministry statement said, and it was not yet clear what caused the crash.

The 30-year-old pilot was from Madrid and had logged 600 hours of experience flying the combat jet.

Eurofighters are built by British defence company BAE Systems, European aerospace group Airbus and Italy’s Finmeccanica.

The accident was the third involving a Eurofighter in Spain in just under a decade, Spanish media reported.

A Saudi national died in a Eurofighter crash in 2010, also at the Moron base, just after taking off during a training flight with a Spanish co-pilot, who was injured.

There was also a previous accident with a Eurofighter prototype at another base in Spain, with no casualties, according to local media.

Spain agreed to acquire 87 Eurofighters just over a decade ago, and has an option to buy 16 more between 2003 and 2018, according to the Defence Ministry.

Makers of the Eurofighter have faced tough competition for overseas jet orders from manufacturers of rival models such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Saab, while also facing shrinking defence budgets in the United States and Europe. (Reporting by Raquel Castillo and Rodrigo de Miguel; Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.