FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Las Vegas Sands registers 'Eurovegas' mega-casino in Madrid
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2013 / 3:17 PM / in 4 years

Las Vegas Sands registers 'Eurovegas' mega-casino in Madrid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, July 25 (Reuters) - Gambling industry mogul Sheldon Adelson’s Las Vegas Sands has officially registered plans to build a sprawling resort known as Eurovegas outside the Spanish capital Madrid, the company said on Thursday.

The resort, to be built in the commuter town of Alcorcon some 15 kilometres south of Madrid, will be built on a 750-hectare site and will include up to six casinos, 12 hotels and shops.

“Las Vegas Sands Corp. confirms that it has produced a non-binding viability study to the regional government of Madrid, which lays out a preliminary vision for the development of a strip of resorts,” the company said in a press release.

Initial investment in the resort, the first phase of which is due to be completed by 2017, will be some 6 billion euros ($7.9 billion) and could create as many as 250,000 jobs, a welcome boost for a country where more than one in four are out of work.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.